All Sindh Prof Faruqi Tournament from today

KARACHI: Montgomery Gymkhana will meet Liaquatabad Eaglets in the opening match of the All Sindh Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament on Friday (today) at TMC Ground.

On this occasion Mr Laiq Ahmed, Administrator KMC, will be the chief guest and inaugurate the tournament at 3 pm. The tournament is being organised by New Sangham Cricket Club with the permission of PCB in which 164 teams from all over Sindh will participate.