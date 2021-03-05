Rangers patience being rewarded: Davis

LIVINGSTON: Steven Davis is looking forward to Rangers reaping the rewards of their new-found patience.

Steven Gerrard’s Ibrox side were made to fight all the way to the 87th minute to grab the breakthrough at Livingston on Wednesday night. Alfredo Morelos’ late winner sealed a 1-0 triumph that moved the champions-elect to within four points of the title.

Gers could be crowned champions as soon as Sunday if they can topple St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic slip-up 24 hours later. Otherwise the Old Firm derby clash at Parkhead on March 21 will be circled in the Light Blues’ diary as title D-day.

Having being made to wait 10 years to get their hands back on Scotland’s biggest prize, Rangers have realised they cannot rush success. And Davis reckons that patience has been the key component to this season’s impending triumph.

He told RangersTV: “That has been a huge positive for us this year. I think that comes with the confidence of getting results by doing it that way. We have certainly learned from the past and believe in our quality and we have to just continue to show that (patience) and even in games where there are spells where it is difficult, we just keep believing, keep doing the right things and more times than not we have found the answers this season.

“I think you know what you are going to get every time you come to Livingston. You are going to have to compete first and foremost and try to win the battles ... Luckily, Alfredo got the winner for us in the end.”