Hoi Polloi to stand out at Newbury

NEWBURY: Hoi Polloi can prove a class apart in the BetVictor “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury.

Emma Lavelle’s six-year-old has so far failed to graduate over hurdles, fluffing his lines on just two starts to date — an evens favourite when beaten almost six lengths into second at Hereford and then in contention before unseating his rider early in the straight here.

That decent race was back at the minimum trip and, on paper, stronger than the extended two-and-a-half-mile assignment Lavelle has chosen this time. There was no mistaking the promise Hoi Polloi showed on his racecourse debut in a Kempton bumper 13 months ago, overcoming trouble in running to outspeed several subsequent winners.

It will be a surprise if he does not put his hurdles experience to good use by breaking his duck over jumps soon — and back on forecast better ground, this looks an obvious starting point.

In the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle, Present Chief carries the colours with which his trainer Jonjo O’Neill was memorably successful at this track two weekends ago. Soaring Glory was a commanding winner of the hugely-competitive Betfair Hurdle — and although Present Chief is hardly in his league, connections may well be in business again.

Kevin Brogan takes the ride this time, in place of Jonjo O’Neill junior, and his 5lb claim is a valuable asset in a race like this. Present Chief has plenty in his favour in any case, having run very well to be a close fourth in good company over this course.