PM picks Sanjrani as candidate for Senate chairman

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Sadiq Sanjrani has been named by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as its candidate for Senate chairman, information minister Shibli Faraz announced on Twitter.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Sadiq Sanjrani [as candidate] for Senate chairmanship,” Faraz said on Thursday. Sanjrani is the incumbent Senate chairman. The announcement comes a day after Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani delivered a shock victory against PTI candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. The opposition has yet to announce who would be their candidate for the Senate chairmanship.

Separately, Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, confirming that Sanjrani would be PTI’s candidate for the seat of Senate chairman, also tweeted that a session of National Assembly would be convened on Saturday afternoon, 12:15pm, where the members of Upper House would express their confidence over Prime Minister Imran Khan.