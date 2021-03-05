FBR appoints Benami authority chief

KARACHI: Dr Muhammad Ali Khan, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) has been appointed as the chairman of the Benami Adjudicating Authority, according to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The appointment of Dr Khan was notified under Benami Transactions (Prohibited) Act, 2017. He has replaced Jamil Ahmed, who retired from the services.

The adjudicating authority is the first legal forum to pass an order on a reference filed under the anti-Benami law.

According to another FBR notification, Dr Bashirullah Khan, a BS-21 officer of IRS, was appointed as Member, Benami Adjudicating Authority.

Dr Bashirullah Khan has been transferred from the post of director general, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue.