UBL, PTCL ink agreement

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and the United Bank Limited (UBL) signed an agreement for the hosting of UBL’s primary site at PTCL’s purpose-built Tier -3 certified Data Centre facility in Karachi, a statement said on Thursday.

PTCL is providing UBL a state-of-the-art purpose-built data centre with a precise and control environment, which is equipped with the latest technology of networks and IT fabric architecture, it added.

With this partnership, PTCL will enable UBL to have the highest levels of security, resilience, and flexibility for its infrastructure.

Nadeem Khan, acting CEO and group chief financial officer of PTCL Group, said: “We are glad to be a trusted partner of choice for UBL in providing them with a modern, safe and reliable facility to meet their business and IT needs.”

“PTCL endeavours to provide innovative solutions to its corporate customers that enable them to be agile and dependable for their customers. Being a national carrier, our focus is to empower our customers for meeting their objectives and further support them in their business growth.”

Shazad G Dada, president, and CEO of UBL, said: “As the Best Digital Bank of Pakistan, UBL had always pioneered the use of state-of-the-art technologies. We continue to provide our customers the best in class solutions, in a secure and reliable environment. This partnership will go a long way in implementing our strategic priorities, which include operational efficiency and customer-centricity.”

PTCL continues to provide robust IT solutions and services to its enterprise customers that enable them to work with efficiency, while their data remains safe and secure.