KP govt lauds USAID for digitalisation of health sector

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appreciated the USAID for its support for the digitalisation of the health sector and automation of public health supply chain systems in the province.

“We highly appreciate the USAID’s technology support for digitisation of health sector and automation of public health supply chain systems in the province. The support has been pivotal to ensure commodity security and improved healthcare service delivery,” said Special Secretary, Health Department, KP, Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, as the training on D-Talk & Insulin for Life Program MIS concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Health Services, Dr Niaz Muhammad said: “We highly value the strategic partnership between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and USAID for supply chain system strengthening for non-communicable diseases as well.”The Project Director, D-Talk and Insulin for Life Programme, KP, Dr A H Aamir shared that “The D-Talk system will ensure that medicine reaches the patients helping in controlling diabetes related morbidities and also lessening the burden on the tertiary health care system. D-Talk will also help in maintaining stocks, generate alerts and multiple reports for efficient management and improved services. Training of the staff present here will further ensure successful implementation of the system”He thanked the GHSC-PSM project for developing the system and for arranging the training. “USAID is supporting the digital governance agenda of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department which is also aligned with the President’s most recent Ordinance on Health Data Center established at the NIH, MoNHSR &C.

This new application would help the Health Department, KP in registration of insulin-dependent patients at public sector hospitals which has revolutionised the management of patients with Diabetes,” said the Country Director, USAID Global Health Supply Chain Programme, Dr Muhammad Tariq.