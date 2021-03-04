close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 4, 2021

Imran, Zartaj, Afridi’s votes were rejected, claims Naveed Qamar

Top Story

 
March 4, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Senate election vote was also rejected, claimed PPP leader Naveed Qamar on Wednesday.

However, it is not clear on what grounds the PPP leader made the claim because the votes polled during the election for the upper house are anonymous.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote [for Yusuf Raza Gilani’s seat] was rejected,” said Qamar, speaking to Geo News. “Shehryar Afridi and Zartaj Gul Wazir’s votes have also been rejected.”

“The [rejected votes] were incorrectly marked,” said Qamar.

Latest News

More From Top Story