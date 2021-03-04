Traders demand facilities at General Bus Stand

JHANG: Traders have demanded the authorities direct the Municipal Corporation administration to provide basic sitting and toilet facilities at the General Bus Stand. They pointed out that entry/parking fee of wagons, buses and rickshaws had been increased and a huge amount being collected but nothing was spent on the General Bus Stand. They said that the General Bus Stand had converted into a dirty water pond due to poor sewerage system. There was no toilet facility for the drivers, staff and passengers or any waiting area for the passengers, they added. They demanded the MC authorities look into the matter and take steps to resolve the problem.