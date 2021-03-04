AJK PM urges world community to ensure ceasefire in IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, has said India has intensified the reign of terror in the occupied Kashmir and was trying to divert the attention of the international community from the worst human rights situation in its occupied territory.

While inaugurating the Tulip festival at the Jalalabad Garden here on Wednesday, the AJK prime minister said although India had agreed to cease fire on the Line of Control (LoC), but the Indian forces had intensified operation in occupied Kashmir to crush the indigenous freedom movement. He said Kashmiris were the main party in the Kashmir dispute and called for initiating a tripartite dialogue to resolve the lingering issue, adding that bilateral talks could not serve the purpose if Kashmiris would not be consulted.

Raja Farooq Haider paid rich tributes to the people of occupied Kashmir for their continuous sacrifices for the liberation against the occupied forces in Kashmir, hoping the day would soon come for Kashmiris when they would get rid of the Indian clutches. The PM emphasised the people of Azad Kashmir to cast their vote with full sense of responsibility in the next general elections as the coming election would have significant importance in view of the ongoing liberation movement. While addressing a function in connection with the ‘World Wildlife Day’, the AJK PM urged the forest department to play its role in preserving the national heritage and suggested to take strict measures against illegal hunting. He said appropriate legislation should be made to protect the forest wealth and honorary game wardens would be appointed on division, district and tehsil levels to protect the wildlife.