‘NAB striving against corruption’

MULTAN: The NAB has developed a mechanism to strive not only against corruption but also all its forms. It was said by NAB Punjab Director General Atiqur Rahman while addressing a seminar ‘Enforcement of anti-money laundering regime in Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The NAB Multan region had organised the seminar at the State Bank of Pakistan’s Multan auditorium. The NAB Financial Monitoring Unit director stressed upon the role of FMU in anti-money laundering regime in Pakistan. Kamran Haidar, Joint Director of Banking Policy and Regulation Department, State Bank of Pakistan Karachi, informed the audience about the compliance of prudential regulation in anti-money laundering regime.

FIA Islamabad Deputy Director Chand Ashraf discussed the role of law enforcement agencies specially FIA in the enforcement of anti-money laundering laws in Pakistan.