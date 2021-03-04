Stabbing in Sweden leaves 8 wounded

STOCKHOLM: A stabbing in Sweden’s Vetlanda has left at least eight people wounded, Swedish police said late Wednesday in what they suspect is a “terrorist” attack. The attack occurred in central Vetlanda, a small municipality in southern Sweden, following which Swedish police shot and arrested a young man suspected to be the assailant.

According to Sweden’s SVT, police were called to Vetlanda’s Bangårdsgatan area around 3pm, with the callers telling authorities that several people had been attacked with an axe.

Police refused to reveal the kind of weapon used in the stabbing attack, reasoning that they did not want to influence witness accounts, Yahoo News reported, citing the TT news agency.

It’s believed that the suspected assailant acted alone, the publication reported, adding that was taken to hospital. Moreover, trains services to Vetlanda, some 275 kilometres southwest of Stockholm, were temporarily halted due to the stabbing attack.