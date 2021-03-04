Three siblings go missing

SIALKOT: Three siblings went missing in village Dogri Ghuman. According to police, Fatima, 16, Zainab, 12, and Burhan, 8, went to school but did not return. Zulfiqar Ali, the father of the children, told police his children might have been kidnapped. The police have registered a case.

NARCOTICS RECOVERED FROM JAIL VISITOR: Narcotics were recovered from a visitor of Sialkot district jail on Wednesday. According to police, some 610 gram hashish, 430 gram heroin and 350 gram opium was recovered from Shamas Hamza who visited his father Sakhawat Ali, who was jailed in connection with a narcotics related case. A case has been registered against the accused.