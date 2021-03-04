Cash valuables snatched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Robbers snatched cash and valuables in two hits. Three robbers entered the shop of Ramazan Islam in Sadr Bazaar in
the limits of the Cantonment police, and snatched gold jewellery worth Rs 600,000 and Rs 86,000 from the owner and customers. Two gunmen deprived Muhammad Yaqoob of Rs 65,000 and two mobile phones near village Begewali in the limits of Satrah police.