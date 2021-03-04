close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

Cash valuables snatched

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

SIALKOT: Robbers snatched cash and valuables in two hits. Three robbers entered the shop of Ramazan Islam in Sadr Bazaar in

the limits of the Cantonment police, and snatched gold jewellery worth Rs 600,000 and Rs 86,000 from the owner and customers. Two gunmen deprived Muhammad Yaqoob of Rs 65,000 and two mobile phones near village Begewali in the limits of Satrah police.

