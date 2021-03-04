16 more lose battle against Covid-19, another 225 infected

KARACHI: Covid-19 claimed 16 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,388. In the meantime, 329 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 296 patients was said to be critical and 51 of them were shifted were onto life support.

In addition to 16 more deaths, 225 new cases of Covid-19 also emerged in the previous 24 hours after 9,052 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily report on the pandemic situation in the province on Wednesday.

He maintained that with 16 deaths, the death toll reached 4,388 constituting a 1.7 per cent fatality rate.

Shah said that 9,052 samples were tested which detected 225 cases that constituted a 2.5 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,045,244 tests had been conducted, against which 258,903 cases were diagnosed, of which 96 per cent or 248,184 persons had recovered, including 326 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 6,331 patients were battling the viral disease in Sindh, of whom 5,993 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 329 at different hospitals. According to Shah, of the 225 new cases, 112 were detected from Karachi, including 45 from District East, 23 from District South, 15 from District Korangi, 13 from District West, 12 from District Central and four from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Badin had 13 new cases, Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Ghotki nine each, Khairpur and Sanghar seven each, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Tando Allahyar six each, Matiari, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan five each, Jamshoro four, Naushehro Feroz and Umerkot three each, and Sukkur had two new cases.