KP govt urged to set up music street for entertainers

PESHAWAR: Artistes and performers here on Wednesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to set up a state-of-the-art music street to help improve the plight of the entertainers.

They were speaking at a function arranged at the KP Culture Directorate Hall to mark World Music Freedom Day. KP Culture Directorate, Cultural journalists Forum and Hunari Tolana had joined hands for the event to celebrate day and debate the issues and problems being faced by folk artistes. The participants asked the KP government to take steps for preservation and promotion folk music of all the linguistic groups in the province. The participants passed several resolutions including seeking setting up a music street, induction of seasoned artistes in the Culture and Tourism Authority and taking notice of alleged police manhandling of the musicians.