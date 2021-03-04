Australian HC-gifted Miyawaki Forest opened in Fatima Jinnah Park

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw joined the ceremony at the Fatima Jinnah Park in the federal Capital Wednesday where Miyawaki Forest was inaugurated.

The Australian High Commission gifted the forest to the public park as part of an initiative organised by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to support Pakistan’s Miyawaki Forest and the spring tree-plantation campaign 2021. Speaking at the tree-plantation ceremony, Dr Geoffrey Shaw said the Miyawaki Forest is a gift from the Australian government to the people of Pakistan. “I hope that the trees and shrubs planted here today help regenerate not just the environment of Islamabad but contribute to making Pakistan cleaner and greener”. Australia has longstanding cooperation with Pakistan on the environment and tackling climate change including improving water management and security, access to clean drinking water, flood forecasting and disaster risk reduction.

“Green initiatives such as this are becoming ever more important in the face of the growing impacts of climate change affecting our region – something both Australia and Pakistan are keenly aware of and taking action,” Dr Shaw added. Capital Development Authority Director General Naveed Tareen said Miyawaki is one of the techniques to develop forests quickly and Pakistan has taken keen interest in its implementation.

We all are aware of the threat of global warming and how it is already affecting our lives. Right and timely initiatives like this are much needed. We are thankful to Australian High Commission for their collaboration in this amazing initiative.

Australia is committed to combating climate change and is on track to beat our 2030 emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement, having achieved 17 percent reduction in emissions since 2005.

The Australian government has committed $1.5 billion for global climate finance and over $15 billion domestically to make Australia’s natural resources, environment, and water infrastructure more resilient to climate disasters. The gesture of Australian government has been widely welcomed by the people at large.