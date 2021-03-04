Kashmir Committee chairman slammed for criticising Ali Geelani

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded removal of Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi for issuing a derogatory statement against veteran Kashmiri freedom fighter and leader of Hurriyat conference Syed Ali Geelani.

“Syed Ali Geelani has the right to comment and question the recent secret agreement between the DGMOs of Pakistan and India. Instead of removing the concerns of Geelani, Afridi issued an insulting statement against him,” he said in a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday.

Siraj said Geelani questioned the need for a secret agreement, but Afridi overstepped his mandate and damaged the unity of Kashmiri leaders and Kashmir cause. He said removal of Afridi would give a positive message to Kashmiris.

Earlier, presiding over a meeting of senior JI leadership which decided to continue the JI movement against inflation, unemployment and other anti-people policies of the government, Siraj said the government failed to keep its promises and multiplied the problems of the country in two and a half years.

He said the election reforms were the need of the government but the ruling party and the opposition alliance was not ready to hold dialogue for it. He said the former and present rulers failed to meet the expectations of the masses. He said the JI would bring the real change if voted to power.