Thu Mar 04, 2021
March 4, 2021

CDA to develop model park in Malpur

National

March 4, 2021

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved Rs116.4 million for the development of a model park over 350 acres land in Malpur forest area. According to details, the model park besides other features will also include wetland and a pond for rain harvesting. The authority also plans to plant over 7,000 saplings, which include 6,000 Kachnar saplings. The management has also issued tenets for procurement of machinery worth Rs28.2 million, for the model park recruitment of an assistant director and other staff will also be hired.

