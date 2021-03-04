Hawkeye to help avoid controversial decisions, says Tom

ISLAMABAD: As the Hawkeye technology will serve as a substitute for lines judges in the Davis Cup for Rakuten, International Tennis Federation (ITF) Event Manager Tom Nelson Wednesday said the technology was going to serve many purposes and the one was to keep the proceedings safe during the Covid-19 era.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, Tom said bringing the technology in Pakistan for the first time was necessary under the prevailing circumstances.

“It will serve two purposes as using this technology means you won’t go wrong. The tie is very important so introducing this we have already set aside the controversy perspective. There will be no line judges as Hawkeye will be taking care of everything. The players can play with peace of mind knowing that every call will be fair, thanks to Hawkeye. The players would be at ease to take the review with the consent and permission of chair umpire and the match referee if they think there is something wrong.”

Tom added that sports around the world had been going through difficult times.

“During Covid-19 pandemic, safe distance is need of the hour. We are making all-out efforts to keep the game and proceedings safe. The sports success and continuity are more connected with safety of players. By taking out the line umpires’ role, we have made the things even safer for the players.”

In the Davis Cup, following Covid-19 break down, even the finals scheduled in Madrid were postponed. “Barring a few ties, we lost all the action throughout 2020. The ITF has been taking all the precautions to keep the things moving and the introduction of Hawkeye is one of these.”

Hawkeye usually uses 16-18 computer-linked television cameras situated around the court. The computer reads in the video in real-time and tracks the path of the tennis ball on each camera. Over a dozen separate views are then combined together to produce an accurate 3D representation of the path of the ball.

Tom Nelson expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements for the tie, saying that the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) had done everything to make the event a success.

“The arrangements are fabulous. When it comes to hosting your guests and welcoming them I think Pakistan is at the forefront. Though this is my first visit here, I saw that everyone here is cooperative. The PTF has made all-out efforts to provide the best facilities to everyone coming for the tie.”