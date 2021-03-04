No room for mistakes: Sarfraz

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has said that there is no further room for his side to make any mistake in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

“Now we are in the must-win situation. If we make a further mistake then we will have no chance in the tournament,” Sarfraz said after his side lost to Islamabad United by six wickets on Tuesday night. It was the fourth successive loss for Gladiators who were also scheduled to face Multan Sultans in their fifth round meeting on Wednesday night.

He conceded that his team did not click in any department of the game.

“As a team we will have to play better in all the three faculties. As a team we are unable to click in batting, bowling and fielding,” Sarfraz said.

“Fielding is a major factor. If we look back, in previous matches we dropped catches at crucial stages and that hurt the team. I think we will have to improve these things otherwise onwards we will face a difficult situation as a team,” he said.

Gladiators were on Tuesday restricted by United to 156-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sarfraz admitted that it was not a par score. “These days, keeping in view the conditions and the totals being set, our total was not par,” he said. “The way United batted in the powerplay and scored 76 that put us out of the game. Had we restricted them upto to 50 or 55 in the powerplay and had we been able to get a couple of wickets in those initial overs then there could have been some chance for us in the match,” the skipper said.

“Again I will say bowling was not upto the mark and the match slipped of our hands,” he said.

Sarfraz lamented that his fine fifty did not help the team. “I would have been happy with my innings had it helped the team. Obviously, as a batsman I am in form. I was with the Pakistan team where I was working with coaches and I hope if I get some time on the wicket, I will score runs. It would have been a happy occasion had my input helped the side,” he said.