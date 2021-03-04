close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Banton COVID test positive

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

KARACHI: The identity of one more foreign player who has tested positive for COVID was confirmed on Wednesday.

This player is Quetta Gladiators English batsman Tom Banton.

Banton tweeted that he was feeling well and was being looked after well. “Unfortunately, I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols. Fortunately, I am feeling okay so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators,” Banton wrote, whose tweet was shared with the media by the Gladiators on Wednesday. “Thanks for the support. Look after yourself and stay safe,” he wrote.

