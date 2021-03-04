Six of the best for Agar as Australia down NZ

WELLINGTON: Spinner Ashton Agar produced the best bowling performance in Australia’s Twenty20 international history in a 64-run win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday.

Agar’s match-turning six for 30, including three in one over, derailed a New Zealand fightback as Australia avoided a series loss in the third Twenty20 international.

Under-fire skipper Aaron Finch hit 69, his best T20 international score for more than two years, and Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls.

The result leaves the five-match series at 2-1 in New Zealand’s favour with two games to go.

Finch said the Australians, who have rested stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc for the New Zealand tour, were still targeting a series win.

“To keep improving is all we can ask at the moment and we’re still alive in the series,” he said.

Australia finished their 20 overs at 208 for four after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for 144 in 17.1 overs thanks to Agar’s heroics.

“Once I started to have the courage to toss the ball up a little bit I got something out of it,” he said.

“That was a good lesson I can take out of today moving forward.”

Only four players have taken six wickets in a T20 international before, none of them from Australia.

In the face of the Australian onslaught, the Black Caps lacked the swagger of the opening two matches, with shellshocked all-rounder Jimmy Neesham conceding 28 runs in a single over as Maxwell ran riot.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

Australia

M. Wade c Guptill b Boult 5

A. Finch c Jamieson b Sodhi 69

J. Philippe c Guptill b Sodhi 43

G. Maxwell c Seifert b Maxwell 70

M. Stoinis not out 9

M. Marsh not out 6

Extras (b1, lb1, w2, nb2) 6

Total (4 wickets; 20 overs) 208

Fall: 1-6 (Wade), 2-89 (Philippe), 3-153 (Finch), 4-194 (Maxwell)

Did not bat: A. Agar, J. Richardson, K. Richardson, A. Zampa, R. Meredith.

Bowling: Southee 4-0-37-1 (2w), Boult 4-0-39-1, Neesham 4-0-60-0 (1nb), Jamieson 4-0-38-0, Sodhi 4-0-32-2 (1nb)

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Agar b Zampa 43

T. Seifert c Stoinis b Meredith 4

K. Williamson lbw b Meredith 9

D. Conway c Stoinis b Agar 38

G. Phillips c K. Richardson b Agar 13

J. Neesham c Wade b Agar 0

M. Chapman c Zampa b Agar 18

T. Southee c Maxwell b Agar 5

K. Jamieson lbw Agar 11

I. Sodhi c&b K. Richardson 1

T. Boult not out 0

Extras (lb1, w1) 2

Total (all out; 17.1 overs) 144

Fall: 1-20 (Seifert), 2-48 (Williamson) 3-80 (Guptill), 4-109 (Phillips), 5-109 (Conway), 6-110 (Neesham), 7-116 (Southee), 8-138 (Chapman), 9-144 (K.Jamieson), 10-144 (Sodhi)

Bowling: J. Richardson 3-0-34-0, Meredith 4-0-24-2, Zampa 2-0-17-1, K. Richardson 2.1-0-17-1(1w), Agar 4-0-30-6, Stoinis 1-0-6-0, Maxwell 1-0-15-0

Result: Australia won by 64 runs

Man of the Match: Ashton Agar (AUS)

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL).