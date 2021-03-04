PCB offers SARS-Coronavirus vaccine doses to PSL participants

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to offer SARS-Coronavirus Vaccine doses to all participants of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, becoming the first cricket board to use the vaccine that produces protection against the Covid-19 virus.

The decision has been made in the line with the PCB’s duty of care policy and to ensure all participants of the league remain safe and healthy during the event.

The vaccine doses will be administered on Thursday (today) and will be offered to all those inside the bio-secure bubble. However, it will solely be the players and officials’ decision if they want to get the vaccine shots.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “The PCB takes health, safety and wellbeing of its players and officials very seriously. In line with our duty of care policy, we have acquired a small allocation of SARS-Coronavirus Vaccine, which will be offered to all those inside the bio-secure environment created for the HBL Pakistan Super League 6.