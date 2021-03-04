Tough fight expected between Qalandars, United today

KARACHI: A tight clash is on the cards as the last year’s runners-up Lahore Qalandars take on two-time champions Islamabad United in their fifth round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Thursday (today).

The match starts at 7pm.

Lahore and Islamabad have six points each and the result on Thursday will separate them.

After notching a six-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators the other day Shadab-led United will try to carry the momentum against a much tougher side.

Irish opener Paul Stirling’s blade emitted runs against Quetta and it is a plus point that the most successful side will have the opportunity to score top of the order rapidly as Stirling will be partnered by England’s experienced batsman Alex Hales who also is in top form.

United are lucky to have in-form Asif Ali and Iftikhar in their lower order. United’s premier pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are expected to repeat their previous match performances as they created cracks in Quetta’s top order.

However, skipper Shadab will have to raise his both batting and bowling as his side needs his form badly.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have caught momentum. They will depend in batting on Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk. Fakhar and Hafeez have been in great form. Dunk might have got some confidence after he scored an unbeaten fifty against Karachi Kings the other day.

In bowling, Shaheen Afridi will be a real weapon for Lahore as the pacer is in top form. The way he bowled his first two overs against Karachi the other day was exceptional. He created two early chances but both Sharjeel and Babar Azam were dropped. However, he then removed Babar, finishing with three wickets in the match which earned him the man of the match award.