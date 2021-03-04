Sancho fires Dortmund into semi-finals

BERLIN: England winger Jadon Sancho hit the winning goal as Borussia Dortmund marched into the semi-finals of the German Cup with a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.

Sancho slotted home the winner after the visitors launched a counter-attack from their own

area in the second half of the quarter-final at Borussia Park.

Dortmund finished with 10 men when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off in added time for a second booking.