Thu Mar 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

Noushad elected Asian Sepaktakraw Federation vice president

Sports

KARACHI: Secretary General of the Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Noushad Ahmad Khan has been elected vice president of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation with 30 votes for the next four years.

The current president of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation, Abdul Halim bin Kader, has been re-elected with 30 votes.

Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation president Shabbir Ahmed, Vice President and Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr Muhammad Arif Hafeez, and Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput praised Abdul Halim Bin Kadir and Noushad Ahmad Khan for their efforts.

