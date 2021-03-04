Pakistan sees highest daily Covid deaths since Jan 1

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 75 Covid-related fatalities, its highest daily deaths since New Year’s Day, taking the country’s death toll above the 13,000 mark, just days after the government announced plans to loosen virus curbs citing a reduced case load.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), active infections stood at 16,648 after 1,163 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24-hour-period leading to Wednesday. Fifty of the victims were from Punjab, 19 from Sindh and six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of the day’s 75 victims, 70 died in hospitals, 27 of whom were on ventilators. Around 220 ventilators were occupied in the country. Lahore was still leading in ventilators occupancy with 35 per cent, followed by Islamabad’s 30 per cent, Multan’s 20 per cent and Peshawar’s 15 per cent.

Oxygen beds occupancy on the other hand, was being led by Gujrat with 94 per cent, followed by Peshawar 37 per cent. Lahore and Multan both had 25 per cent of their beds full. Since the outbreak began, a total of 583,916 cases were detected, while the death toll was 13,013. A total of 9,055,069 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,995 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.