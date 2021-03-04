tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Edinburgh: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday defended her handling of sexual assault claims against her predecessor, in a case that has erupted into a full-blown crisis for the country’s independence movement and prompted calls for her to resign. The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) vehemently denied claims that she misled the parliament in Edinburgh about when she knew of the claims against former leader Alex Salmond.