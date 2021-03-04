close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
UK defends Yemen aid cuts

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's plan to halve humanitarian aid for war-torn Yemen while continuing to sell arms to Saudi Arabia, despite a US freeze on its weapons' exports. An international aid conference on Yemen this week yielded less than half the funds needed to prevent what the UN warns is a looming famine.

