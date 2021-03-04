Sarkozy on the offensive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: France’s former right-wing president Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday launched a defiant offensive to clear his name after being handed a three-year sentence for corruption, lambasting the verdict and mulling a petition to Europe’s top rights court. Sarkozy, 66, gave a front-page interview to the newspaper Le Figaro and was due later Wednesday to give a prime-time interview to the evening TF1 news bulletin.