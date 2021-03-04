US slams Kyrgyzstan court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: The United States said on Wednesday it was "deeply concerned" after a court in Kyrgyzstan released a man who is under US sanctions over ties to the international heroin trade. Kamchibek Kolbayev is often cited by media in the mountainous ex-Soviet country as being a powerful underworld "authority" and an influential force in Kyrgyzstan’s turbulent politics.