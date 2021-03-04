Motorway gang rape case accused indicted

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday indicted the accused in the motorway gang rape case.

The court has indicted main suspect, Abid Malhi and co-accused Shafat alias Bagga. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the case in Camp Jail. The court after indictment of the accused also recorded the statements of 10 prosecution witnesses.

The court adjourned the hearing for today (Thursday). In the challan of the case, police stated that accused Shafqat confessed to his crime and recorded his confessional statement under 164 CrPC before the court of Judicial Magistrate Rehman Ilahi. It was further said that Abid, the prime suspect, also confessed to his crime and recorded his statement before the investigation officer under 161 CrPC. It was stated that the DNA of both accused had matched with the DNA found on the body of the victim. Moreover, the investigation started after police got the lead of DNA match from Fort Abbas 2013 rape case. The Police also made recovery of cell phones of both the accused.