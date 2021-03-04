UK defends Yemen aid cuts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government’s plan to halve humanitarian aid for war-torn Yemen while continuing to sell arms to Saudi Arabia, despite a US freeze on its weapons’ exports. An international aid conference on Yemen this week yielded less than half the funds needed to prevent what the UN warns is a looming famine.