Pakistan among most sought-after tourist destinations

LONDON: Pakistan has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations over the past few years. The South Asian nation topped several international travel lists such as Forbes' “The 10 coolest places to go in 2019” and Conde Nast’s “best holiday destination in 2020,” foreign media reported. The Pakistani government and people hoped the development would attract more investment in tourism-affiliated businesses and help create better paying jobs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration announced plans to develop and promote tourism and relax visa restrictions for foreign travelers.

But the onset of a global health emergency and the resulting restrictions on worldwide travel have derailed the government's plans.

"Because of COVID, we couldn't implement the government's tourism strategy over the past year," Babar Javaid, communications manager at the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), told DW.

“Tourism is a priority area for this government,” he said, pointing to the sector’s significant contribution to economic activity, direct investment and poverty alleviation

In recent years, travel bloggers have flocked to Pakistan, drawn by the country’s tall peaks, lush valleys and rich heritage.

The content they produced and posted on social media contributed to the surge in global interest.