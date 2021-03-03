SC allows Abro to contest Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Maintaining the Sindh High Court's order, the Supreme Court Tuesday allowed PTI candidate Saif Ullah Abro to contest the Senate elections from Sindh.

A three-member SC bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi — heard the case filed by petitioner Shahid Ali Rind. The court directed the petitioner to approach the forum concerned after the Senate election and disposed of the appeal filed against the Sindh High Court decision.

Saifullah Abro is the PTI nominee for technocrat seat. The election tribunal had rejected Abro's nomination papers but the Sindh High Court annulled the tribunal's decision and allowed Saifullah Abro to contest election.