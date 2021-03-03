close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
March 3, 2021

Shahbaz, Asif allowed to cast vote

National

March 3, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif have been allowed to go to Islamabad for casting vote in the Senate elections.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go to the federal capital on an application filed by the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities.

Accountability Court Judge Akmal Khan allowed Khawaja Asif on an application submitted by the jail authorities for the purpose. The jail authorities had sought permission for taking Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif to Islamabad on March 3 for casting their votes.

