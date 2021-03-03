Shahbaz, Kh Asif allowed to cast vote

LAHORE: The accountability courts have allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif for their appearance in National Assembly (NA) regarding Senate elections.

While, an accountability court Tuesday extended judicial remand of Khawaja Asif by March 12. Khawaja Asif was produced before the court from jail.

The counsel of Khawaja Asif implored the court to issue directions to the NAB for filing of the reference against his client. The court has directed the NAB to file reference against Khawaja Asif as soon as possible.

The details, shared by the NAB at the time of arrest of Khawaja Asif, stated that the investigation against Kh Asif was being conducted under Section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

According to NAB, Kh Asif allegedly committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as he accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and laundered such assets by concealing the origin and nature of assets.