42 more die as corona killing spree continues

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Tuesday recorded 22,184 with 1,163 more people testing positive and 1,035 patients recovering during the 24 hours.

Forty-two corona patients have died of whom 41 were under treatment in hospital, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 42 deaths, 12 people died on the ventilator.

During the last 24 hours, most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 18 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, Lahore 24 percent and ICT 23 percent.

Around 210 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 31,948 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 7,315 in Sindh, 13,616 in Punjab, 6,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,836 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 369 in Balochistan, 315 in GB, and 476 in AJK.

Meanwhile, the NCOC was Tuesday told that the private sector pharmaceutical companies and healthcare facilities had applied with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to import Covid vaccine and the process was underway.