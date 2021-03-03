81pc doctors ready for vaccination

ISLAMABAD: About 81% of the doctors in Pakistan are ready to get vaccinated against coronavirus, while 14% of the health professionals have refused to be vaccinated, according to the findings of a recent survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

More than 500 doctors across the country were surveyed in collaboration with Gallup Pakistan of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association.

The survey found that despite intentions to get vaccinated, 59% of the people said the vaccine was not yet available, while 41% said they had already been given the COVID-19 vaccine shot. According to the survey, 74% of the doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa complained of the vaccine being inaccessible.

In the survey, 68% of doctors said they were not infected with coronavirus, while 32% said they had contracted it.

On February 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had kicked off Pakistan’s coronavirus vaccination drive and once again had reiterated the need to take precautions.