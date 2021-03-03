Girl gets bedroom decorated with Disney Frozen theme

KARACHI: A 13-year-old girl suffering from blood disorder had dreamt to have her bedroom decorated with Disney’s Frozen theme.

Reports said Iqra Iqbal told her wish, when Make-A-Wish Pakistan volunteers had visited her at a local hospital, where she has been undergoing blood transfusion. The young girl wished to have her room decorated with Disney’s Frozen theme and wished herself to be the favourite Disney character, Princess Elsa. Make-A-Wish Pakistan fulfilled the wish and decorated her bedroom with Disney Frozen theme. On this occasion, Iqra Iqbal dressed up like her favourite Disney character “Princess Elsa” and Princess Anna also came to meet her sister. A renowned TV anchor Shafaat Ali handed over the key of her newly-decorated bedroom with Disney’s Frozen theme.

When Iqra opened the door of her bedroom, she could not believe of having her dream come true. Her joy was shared with her parents and siblings, who were also thrilled.