EBM Advocates Inclusivity As a Consecutive Sponsor of SOP Unified Marathon

Islamabad: Pakistan’s leading biscuit brand, EBM, the makers of Peek Freans has been consecutively supporting the Special Olympics Pakistan’s Unified Marathon since its inception. With this partnership EBM aspires to promote tolerance and inclusion of people who are differently abled or have intellectual and physical disabilities.

This marathon is quite favored for being Karachi’s biggest initiative for its prominent inclusion and empowerment of the differently abled. It is held every year to help spread awareness and to encourage others to understand people with such disabilities. The event took place at Emaar Cresent Bay in Karachi.

Shahzain Munir, the Executive Director of EBM said “We are extremely proud to be part of a marathon that not only teaches tolerance but also embraces diversity wholeheartedly. We consider these values an extremely important part of being a good Pakistani citizen and so it is an honor for us to be a part of this wonderful cause since it indicates the start of a new, and a more compassionate era for everyone. We hope to be a part of other great causes in the future as well.”

Ever since EBM has been established, it has always been forthright about its devotion to help the community and to spread the message of inclusivity that is not hindered by gender, age or mental and physical abilities. It has always taken upon itself to undertake causes which are in congruence with the company’s vision and mission. Employees at EBM are also extremely zealous when it comes to this marathon, which is why they also volunteer in great numbers.***