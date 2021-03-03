Senate elections: PTI Jirga persuades Liaqat Khattak to vote for party candidates

NOWSHERA: In a last ditch effort, the government on Tuesday managed to woo the recently ousted provincial minister Liaqat Khattak to vote for the candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Senate elections.

Liaqat Khattak had recently vowed not to vote for the PTI candidates in the Senate polls. He was dismissed as irrigation minister after being accused of supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ikhtiar Wali in the by-election in the provincial assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera that had fallen vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Jamsheduddin Kakakhel.

Though he had pledged allegiance to the PTI after being sacked and had expressed his desire to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was not granted an audience by the premier, which reportedly angered and prompted him to change his mind.

Sources said the PTI leadership swung into action in a bid to persuade him to vote for the PTI candidates. The sources added that a jirga of PTI leaders, including Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz contacted Liaqat Khattak to request him to vote for the PTI candidates.

His son Ahad Khattak confirmed to The News that the PTI leaders in question would meet his father at his residence in Islamabad tonight and he would accept the request to vote for the party candidates in the Senate polls being held on March 3.