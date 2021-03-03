161 legislators attend PPP dinner

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Tuesday hosted a dinner in the honour of heads and parliamentarians of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM.



Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani, PDM President Fazlur Rehman, Hamza Shahbaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and all the MNAs of the PDM parties were present.

According to PPP, around 161 legislators of the PDM attended the dinner while former president Asif Ali Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Khursheed Shah did not attend the dinner.