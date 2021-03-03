RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said there was a need to stay determined and united to continue the journey towards enduring peace and development.

â€œWe have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Raddul Fasaad," he said while interacting with tribal elders in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. General Bajwa visited North and South Waziristan districts.

He was briefed about progress on border management regime, stabilization operations, and socioeconomic development projects, including opening of border terminals. Gen Bajwa spent a full day with forward troops in Asman Manza, South Waziristan and Mirali in North Waziristan.

While interacting with officers and men, he commended their commitment and professionalism in ensuring secure and conducive environment for implementation of the writ of civil administration in newly merged tribal districts.

â€œPakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region and is playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), the COAS emphasised.

Interacting with tribal elders in Mir Ali, the COAS appreciated them for their unflinching support and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He said peace had largely returned to these areas adding that the hard-earned normalcy will be retained and enhanced through collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and law enforcement agencies (LEAs). Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.