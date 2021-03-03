Erdogan unveils Turkish human rights ‘action plan’

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday unveiled a human rights "action plan" designed to strengthen the rule of law and judicial independence in a country that rights groups say lacks both.

Erdogan quoted the late US civil rights leader Malcolm X in saying he stood "for justice, no matter who is for or against it" before laying out the details of his 11-point proposal. Its commitments include respecting the presumption of innocence and a speedier judicial process to reduce the length of pre-trial detention.