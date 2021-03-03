Yemen ‘step away’ from devastating famine: UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Famine could become part of war-torn Yemen’s "reality" in 2021, the UN warned on Tuesday, after a donor conference raising funds to keep millions from starvation fell short by over half.
The United Nations had sought on Monday to raise $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors, but only $1.7 billion was offered. "The prospect of more people suffering a famine has just grown exponentially," UN Development Programme chief Achim Steiner told AFP on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the six-year-old war, which pits the Iran-backed Huthi rebels against an internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.