UK news group to pay £450,000 to Meghan Markle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The UK newspaper group that published a letter written by Meghan Markle should pay interim legal costs following her high-profile privacy claim victory last month, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
Markle, who is formally known as the Duchess of Sussex and is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince Harry, won a comprehensive victory in February against Associated Newspapers after extracts of the 2018 letter were published in 2019.
The letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle was written a few months after she married Harry, and asked him to stop talking to tabloids and making false claims about her in interviews.
At a remote hearing at the High Court in London on Tuesday, judge Mark Warby ordered Associated Newspapers to make an "interim payment" of £450,000 ($627,000, 520,000 euros) to cover legal costs. But the figure stopped short of the £750,000 requested by Meghan’s lawyer Ian Mill.