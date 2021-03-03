UK news group to pay £450,000 to Meghan Markle

LONDON: The UK newspaper group that published a letter written by Meghan Markle should pay interim legal costs following her high-profile privacy claim victory last month, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Markle, who is formally known as the Duchess of Sussex and is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince Harry, won a comprehensive victory in February against Associated Newspapers after extracts of the 2018 letter were published in 2019.

The letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle was written a few months after she married Harry, and asked him to stop talking to tabloids and making false claims about her in interviews.

At a remote hearing at the High Court in London on Tuesday, judge Mark Warby ordered Associated Newspapers to make an "interim payment" of £450,000 ($627,000, 520,000 euros) to cover legal costs. But the figure stopped short of the £750,000 requested by Meghan’s lawyer Ian Mill.