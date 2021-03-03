close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 3, 2021

20 dead in Bolivia

World

AFP
March 3, 2021

LA PAZ: Twenty people died and more than a dozen were injured when a passenger bus fell off a cliff in central Bolivia on Tuesday, police said. The bus plunged some 150 meters after leaving the road between Cochabamba and Santa Cruz in the early morning hours, said traffic police chief Helsner Torrico Valdez.

Latest News

More From World