UK minister to take maternity leave

LONDON: The British government’s most senior legal adviser on Tuesday became the first Cabinet minister to go on maternity leave, following a change in the law.



The Attorney General for England and Wales, Suella Braverman, said she was "excited about making a little bit of history" to become the first "minister on leave", calling it "a landmark moment for the UK government".



Braverman will be replaced during her absence by one of her deputies, solicitor general Michael Ellis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office announced.